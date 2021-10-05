Leopard dragged a 4-year-old child away in front of his family, and the victim’s half-eaten body was discovered.

A leopard is said to have mauled a 4-year-old girl to death outside her home in India after pulling her away.

In the western state of Maharashtra, the youngster resided with her family in the city of Nashik.

After learning that a leopard had snatched the girl away on Sunday night, villagers and forest department authorities went on the hunt for her. According to UNI India, the child’s family claims she was whisked away in the flash of an eye and the animal vanished into the forest.

The victim’s half-eaten body was discovered on a farm about 12 hours later. The leopard mauled the girl before fleeing her body, according to authorities. It’s unclear whether the leopard returned to the location in search of the child’s remains.

According to The Times of India, the forest department has set up four cages and stationed officers in and around the village of Dhagur in an attempt to apprehend a leopard responsible for the killing of another youngster. However, it is unknown whether the two killings were caused by the same animal.

Throughout recent years, the number of leopard-human clashes has increased in the state and surrounding areas. A video of a 55-year-old lady battling off a large cat charging at her from behind went viral last month. Despite being caught off surprise, the woman is seen fending off the animal in the video. The incident took place in a Mumbai neighborhood.

“Leopards are opportunistic creatures. They disperse and seek easy prey in adjacent communities. It is important to recognize that their presence does not imply that they would attack humans, and that we will not be able to capture them. Instead, we must begin to comprehend how to coexist with animals. According to The New Indian Express, Sunil Limaye, principal chief conservator of forests and leader of an 11-member committee formed by the state government in January to explore leopard-human conflict, said, “People would have to coexist with them.”

Last month, a leopard mauled a 4-year-old boy in Uttarakhand when it dragged him away from his home’s terrace while he was asleep.

According to reports, the leopard took the infant by the throat.

When the boy’s parents discovered he had gone missing, they began looking for him.

The boy was discovered in the clutches of the leopard in a nearby sugarcane field hours later. When the leopard was startled by the locals, Brief News from Washington Newsday.