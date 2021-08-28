Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, of Fulham, has been charged with poisoning food in West London supermarkets.

At three supermarkets in London, a 37-year-old man has been charged with intentionally contaminating or interfering with goods.

Today, Leoaai Elghareeb, of Crabtree Lane, Fulham, is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Friday, August 27).

Following the occurrences on Wednesday evening, officers in forensic suits were observed in Fulham Palace Road yesterday at three supermarkets — a Tesco Express, Little Waitrose, and Sainsbury’s Local.

Following the incident, Hammersmith and Fulham Council encouraged customers to discard any items purchased from the three stores by Wednesday evening.

Following accusations that the suspect was injecting food with needles, police seized packets of cooked chicken breast from stores.

Other foods suspected of being tainted included processed meat and microwaveable products.

Officers were called to the scene about 7.40 p.m. on Wednesday after a man was reported hurling insults at passersby on the street.

Shani Samet, who co-owns the Avanti tapas restaurant on Fulham Palace Road, said she was sitting in the back when she heard a huge bang and saw a man swearing at a server before throwing a plant pot at him.

“He could have broken someone’s brain open,” Ms Samet said.

On Wednesday evening, Hammersmith and Fulham Council published a “emergency alert” message on its social media pages.

“Members of the public are encouraged to dispose of any food items purchased from these supermarkets this evening as a precaution,” it warned.

“The Environmental Health team at H&F Council is now working with the impacted grocery branches.”