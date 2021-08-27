Lennart Krech and Redouan El Hamdi discuss how social media can help you succeed.

Investing in marketing campaigns can be nerve-wracking for many small and medium-sized businesses as they adjust to the reality of social media marketing. From the outside, it appears that firms may easily break into the social media realm and thrive. However, it needs a lot of effort, attention, and a flawless method to succeed. Although the digital arena is difficult, Lennart Krech and Redouan El Hamdi believe that with a master playbook, you can use social media to succeed.

Lennart Krech is the entrepreneur behind two successful companies. He has grown through the use of digital media. As a young and successful entrepreneur, Lennart recognizes that navigating the social media landscape is not for the faint of heart. As a result, he offers light on how to use social media to aggressively develop and prosper.

Redouan El Hamdi, on the other hand, is a serial entrepreneur and investor who has made a niche for himself in the digital world. According to Redouan, there are numerous forces at play, and in order to succeed, you’ll need a master approach. Redouan advises business owners to use social media in a proactive manner to survive and flourish, especially in the new and next normal.

These two entrepreneurs have come together to provide their ideas on how to use social media to grow your business. To begin, you must redefine your perspective on social media by letting go of whatever assumptions you may have. Most people think of social media marketing as Facebook or Twitter, according to Lennart; others view of them as social platforms that won’t help enterprises, as Redouan points out. Instead than labeling the social media area, Redouan and Lennart encourage people to think of it as an idea, a means to communicate with your audience and raise brand awareness. Furthermore, they crave the honesty and candor that social media provides.

You should start small, in addition to reframing your viewpoint. Biting off more than you can chew at one time will put you back even more. Starting where you know and with the platforms that make the most significant difference for your business, says Redouan, is a good place to start. Lennart agrees, but adds that you should master one platform before moving on to the others. Choose a starting point and work your way up from there.

In addition to knowing how to use social media, Lennart advises businessmen to avoid becoming boring online. Before they can, customers are looking for relationships.