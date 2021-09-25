Lenin Castillo, Callum Smith’s opponent, seeks medical care after being knocked out in the second round.

After being knocked out in the second round, Callum Smith’s opponent, Lenin Castillo, was carried out of the ring on a stretcher.

Smith’s return to the ring for the first fight since losing to Canelo Alvarez in December began with some solid punches and a flurry of jabs in the first round, with Castillo attempting to imitate and making contact with a number of body smashes.

In the second, though, a tremendous punch from Smith was crucial, and Castillo was left flat on his back, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

On the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s fight with Oleksandr Usyk, Smith made his light-heavyweight debut.

Castillo looked to twitch on the canvas in a frightening picture, and he was treated for a long time.

He’s been hauled out of the ring and is reportedly on his way to a nearby hospital.

We’ll keep you updated on the medical situation as soon as we learn more.