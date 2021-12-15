Lego, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, and other popular toys are included in Tesco’s massive half-price toy sale ahead of Christmas.

With Christmas growing closer by the day, some people may be into panic mode.

Tesco, on the other hand, is hoping that its large toy sale, which offers buyers up to half-price savings on hundreds of branded items, would assuage some fears.

Toys such as LEGO, Barbie, Nerf, Peppa Pig, and others are discounted during the sale.

The Barbie Convertible Car and Doll, which costs £16 (down from £32), the Playdoh Create N Canister, which costs £17.50 (down from £35), and the Paw Patrol Ready Race Rescue Vehicle, which costs £20 (down from £40), are all on sale for half price.

“With less than two weeks until the big day, we know that many parents will still be shopping for toy discounts for their children,” said Anne Borrett, Tesco category manager for Toys, Nursery, and Sport.

“The good news is that we have some fantastic toy deals in our stores, spanning everything from Lego to Harry Potter to Barbie to Nerf to Fisher Price, with something for kids of all ages.”

“Top sellers this year include the Nerf Alpha Strike Mission Pack, Barbie Convertible Car and Doll, and Paw Patrol Pirate Vehicles,” says the company.

Construction, action, dolls, cars, pre-school, games, and outdoor toys are among the toy themes.

Tesco is having a half-price toy sale till December 26.