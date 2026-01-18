Legal Setback for NDLEA: Court Rules Proxy Nightclub Can Reopen

The Federal High Court in Lagos has dealt a significant blow to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) by ruling that Proxy Night Club, a popular nightlife venue, can resume operations despite the agency’s attempts to keep it sealed after a high-profile drug raid last October.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa dismissed NDLEA’s urgent appeal to extend the club’s closure, which had followed a dramatic midnight raid in October 2025. During the raid, anti-narcotics officials seized nearly 400 kilograms of nitrous oxide (commonly known as laughing gas) and cannabis. Several individuals, including the club owner, were arrested during the operation, which the NDLEA described as a “drug-fueled party.”

The Court’s Ruling

NDLEA had argued that unsealing the club would compromise evidence and enable continued illicit activities. The agency’s counsel, B.S. Abdullahi, warned that allowing the club to reopen would undermine their ongoing appeal. However, the court ruled in favor of the club’s owner, emphasizing that keeping the premises closed indefinitely before a conviction amounted to a punitive measure. The judge noted that the sealing of the club was “procedurally flawed” and an overreach of the NDLEA’s powers, thereby restricting a legitimate business without due process.

The court’s decision represents a temporary victory for the club, which had been shut down for several months. While NDLEA continues its legal battle against Proxy Night Club, the ruling underscores the growing tension between nightlife businesses and government regulators in Lagos, particularly regarding the recreational use of nitrous oxide in clubbing culture.

Broader Implications

The case also highlights a broader issue for the Nigerian entertainment industry, which has been grappling with an intensifying government crackdown on drugs, particularly nitrous oxide, which has gained popularity in Lagos’ nightlife scene. Critics of the NDLEA’s approach argue that its aggressive tactics are harming investor confidence in the nightlife sector, which provides thousands of jobs across the city.

Despite this legal setback, the NDLEA is not backing down. The agency has already filed three criminal charges against the club’s management, including conspiracy and possession of illicit substances. The substantive case will continue, with more legal challenges expected in the coming months. For now, Proxy Night Club remains open, but the shadow of the October raid continues to loom over its future.