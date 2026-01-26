Legal Action Looms Over Faulty Metal Jaw Implants

Patients affected by faulty metal jaw implants that left one woman with facial distortions resembling “an alien” are considering legal action after a public apology from NHS Tayside. The implants, which were used between 2005 and 2016, were linked to serious complications, including infections and arthritis. Now, nearly a quarter of the 44 affected patients are seeking legal representation, with one woman already winning a legal case and others fighting for justice.

Health Board Apologizes, But Legal Battles Continue

Jean Milne, one of the patients affected by the procedure, has spoken out about how the implant left her face swollen to the point where she no longer recognized herself. The 58-year-old from Arbroath underwent the surgery in 2007, after experiencing joint pain she believed was related to arthritis. Instead of receiving a proper diagnosis, she was fitted with a metal prosthetic jaw just months later. Jean’s case was settled in court in 2016, with her compensation amounting to three and a half years’ worth of wages, but she insists that more needs to be done for others affected by this procedure.

Despite her settlement, Jean says the consequences of the surgery have been devastating. “It’s not about money, that won’t make their health better, but it may give them some sort of security,” she explained, recounting how she nearly lost her family home due to the ongoing health struggles caused by the implant. While Jean was eventually forced to leave her job as a social care officer, many other patients are still grappling with the aftermath of the surgeries, including multiple further operations to remove metal fragments from their bones.

In 2022, it was discovered that metal fragments had been left embedded in Jean’s bones after the initial procedure. She underwent four operations to remove them before finally receiving a plastic jaw replacement. However, by that time, Jean believes the damage had already been done. A subsequent investigation found that patients were not properly informed about the risks of the “metal-on-metal” implants, which had been touted as a cheaper and more conservative alternative to other options.

While a 2011 study co-authored by the surgeon who performed Jean’s operation, Dr. Philip McLoughlin, had promoted the Dundee-developed prosthesis for its affordability, a recent 2024 report by another NHS Tayside surgeon highlighted numerous failures associated with the metal implants. The report cautioned against using the full metal prostheses for Temporomandibular Joint Replacement (TMJR), citing multiple issues, including high rates of failure.

In August 2024, Dr. James Cotton, NHS Tayside’s medical director, issued a formal apology to the affected patients, acknowledging the pain caused by the faulty implants. Jean Milne is now advocating for a public inquiry into the matter, calling the situation a “minefield” that has left her, along with other victims, struggling to navigate the aftermath of their surgeries.

A spokesperson for the law firm Digby Brown, which is representing several affected patients, confirmed they are in the early stages of investigating the claims. They emphasized their commitment to providing full support to those impacted by the botched surgeries. NHS Tayside has declined to comment further on individual cases or the ongoing legal matters.