Leering yob, killing wife, and cocaine smuggler imprisoned in Liverpool

These are the faces of 32 persons arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

After hearing charges that her husband had sexually assaulted her children, a judge condemned a lady who murdered her husband in a savage attack.

A £.25 million burglary ring and an OCG who flooded Wirral with cocaine were described in court.

Another judge had to condemn a thug who punched out a parent and fractured his face just because the father told him and his companions to cease catcalling his two children.

Judges dealt with terrible sex offenders such as a guy who slapped and kicked a woman after she refused to perform a sex act on him, as well as paedophiles who fantasized about abusing children.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

Mohammad Keneshlou (Mohammad Keneshlou)

When a woman refused to perform a sex act on Mohammad Keneshlou, he hit and kicked her.

After an evening of drinking, the 28-year-old told his female buddy he was “sorry” and attempted to hug and kiss her.

She told him to stop, that she was married, and that she had even called her husband to let him know she wasn’t interested.

Keneshlou, of Anfield’s Rocky Lane, exposed himself before pushing the woman’s head towards him.

She barely managed to get away after biting him on the hand and crying for help one evening in 2019.

After prosecutors dismissed an allegation of attempted rape, he agreed to sexual assault and assault causing serious bodily harm.

Keneshlou, who had no prior criminal record, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Ricardo Hughes, David Hunter, Christopher Dooley, and Stephen Piert are among the cast members.

A narcotics gang in EncroChat trafficked approximately £500,000 worth of amphetamine emblazoned with images of The Beano character Billy Whizz.

The St Helens-based organized crime ring not only sold around 50 kilograms of amphetamine, but also cocaine across the UK.

Speed, whizz, and Billy Whizz are all nicknames for amphetamine, the latter named after a famous character from a children’s comic.

In February 2020, detectives from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) began an undercover surveillance operation.

However, it was EncroChat chats discovered in April 2020 that provided officers with the additional evidence they needed to expose the network.

The summary comes to a finish with Ricardo.