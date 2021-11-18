Leeds is the most probable place in the UK to have a snowy Christmas.

As northern England braces itself for a period of wintry weather, Leeds has become the bookies’ favorite to have a white Christmas.

The odds of snow falling at Leeds-Bradford airport on Christmas Day have been reduced from 6-1 to 3-1 by William Hill.

Forecasters’ forecasts of “a small ice age” next week have prompted bookies to offer shorter odds on a white Christmas at 12 major airports than in past years, causing bookies to provide shorter odds on a white Christmas at 12 major airports than in previous years.

A warm November will give way to a cold spell in the coming days, with Exacta Weather forecasting the coldest Christmas since 2010.

The odds of snow in Liverpool and Manchester on December 25 have been slashed to 7-2 and 4-1, respectively, from 8-1 and 13-2.

Edinburgh is a 10-3 underdog, while Glasgow is 7-2 and Newcastle and Birmingham are both 4-1.

Belfast (9-2), Dublin and London (6-1), and Bristol and Cardiff (8-1) are all odds-on for a white Christmas, according to the bookies.

“Forecasting snow is done with near-perfect precision within five days, and thus it remains notoriously tricky business, especially for bookies,” William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams said.

“However, with a close eye on long-range forecasting and available modeling, as well as the increased possibility of cold spells early in the winter due to a projected La Nina ENSO condition, the stars, or clouds, could well align this year, delivering a White Christmas.”

Since 2015, when a tenth of meteorological stations reported snow on Christmas Day, the UK has not experienced snow on the ground. The flurry of 2015 happened five years after significant snowfall and the coldest December in a century, which occurred in 2010.

Snow fell on the ground at 83 percent of weather stations (the largest quantity ever recorded), while snow or sleet fell at 19 percent of stations on the last widespread white Christmas (2010).