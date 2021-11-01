Lee Riley of Gogglebox was left ‘fuming’ with Jenny Newby after a car mishap.

Lee Riley of Gogglebox made fans laugh when he made a dig at his co-star Jenny Newby.

After a week away from the Channel 4 show, the reality TV stars delighted audiences when they returned for Friday’s edition.

Fans assumed Jenny and Lee had left the show, but they had actually traveled to Cyprus to celebrate the birthday of Lee’s partner.

Lee took to Instagram today to describe how Jenny had forgotten where she parked during a shopping trip, continuing to delight fans.

“Arggggghh,” the 52-year-old captioned a video of the two looking for the automobile on Instagram, adding angry emojis. Jenny has misplaced her automobile.”

Instagram

Lee said in the video that their search throughout the parking lot took “almost an hour.”

“So here we are in a shopping center parking lot, and Jenny has lost the car,” he explained. We haven’t been able to locate it.” “We still haven’t found the automobile,” Lee added. We have no idea where it is, so we’ll just keep driving around in circles in a parking lot.

“We’ve been in a car park for over an hour because she can’t find it.”

“Hi, I’m still lost,” Jenny joked, interrupting Lee.

Fans were in stitches when they read the debate in the comments section.

“Gotta adore her,” Rebecca said.

“Hahah you two make my day,” Sheila said.

“I hope Jenny has food and beverages in her suitcase because you might be there for a while,” Samantha wrote.

“Aww bless ya both,” Anne-Marie added.