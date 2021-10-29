Lee Riley of Gogglebox stuns viewers with his new look as the show returns to television.

Fans of Gogglebox were taken aback by Lee Riley’s new look when he returned to the show.

When Lee and his long-time pal Jenny missed last week’s broadcast, many assumed they had quit the famous Channel 4 show.

The TV couple missed the previous episode of Gogglebox because they were in Cyprus for Lee’s partner’s birthday celebrations.

Jenny and Lee stated earlier today on Instagram that they will return on tonight’s episode.

The reality TV stars launched the show from their usual location on the sofa of their Hull camper, which delighted fans.

The duo delivered humorous commentary on some of the week’s best shows, including This Morning, Celebrity Ghost Trip, and The Cube, on tonight’s episode.

However, several Twitter users were caught surprised by Lee’s look, with many remarking on his tan following his trip to sunny Cyprus.

“Has Lee had an accident with the Ronseal?” Sara inquired.

“Lee is browner than me,” Julian observed.

“Lee’s tan has David Dickinson vibes,” Courtney said.

“Lee’s tan!” said Tess.

“Lee has a nice tan,” Sue observed.