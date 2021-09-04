Lee Mack, who is he? Comedian, vegan, and Soccer Aid spokesperson.

Lee Mack’s true name is Lee Gordon McKillop, and he first came on our screens in the early 2000s. Since then, his career has soared.

The comedian is best known for anchoring the Sky One show Duck Quacks Don’t Echo and serving as a team captain on the BBC comedy panel show Would I Lie To You? He also wrote and starred in the sitcom Not Going Out.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lee’s net worth is estimated to be at $18 million (around £15.8 million).

Lee Mack’s wife is so stunning that no one can believe they met before he became famous.

Lee has also hosted They Think It’s All Over, guest-announced on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, and starred in several episodes of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He’s also a regular with Soccer Aid, and he’ll be playing alongside Olly Murs and Usain Bolt in this year’s charity football game.

On September 1, ITV aired an hour-long documentary about Lee’s efforts to get in shape for the charity football match.

Through donations and ticket sales, Soccer Aid has raised almost £38 million for UNICEF UK.

The televised event is a friendly football match between celebrities and retired professional football players.

Lee was born and raised in Southport, where he graduated from Stanley High School.

He and his wife, Tara McKillop, have been married for almost two decades.

Arlo, Lee, and Mollie are the couple’s three children.

He and his friend Neil Webster started a podcast called “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Buddha” last year.

Lee, who is now a vegan and no longer drinks, has long been fascinated by Buddhism, mindfulness, and the idea of living a more spiritual life.

Lee and Neil take their initial (sometimes sloppy) steps on the path to Nirvana in this episode.

He feels the time has come to determine once and for all whether he should truly seek spiritual enlightenment after a few years of dabbling in meditation.