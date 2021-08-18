Lee Mack pays tribute to his comedy pal Sean Lock, who died at the age of 58.

Lee Mack, a friend of Sean Lock’s, described him as a “genuine original in both humor and life.”

At the age of 58, the TV star, who was noted for his strange content and deadpan approach, died of cancer.

On Jimmy Carr’s Channel 4 comic panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats and its spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Lock was a team leader.

He also acted in and wrote the hit BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High.

Southport-born comedian Lee Mack paid homage to his close friend, adding, “I’ve known this day was coming for a long time, but it’s no less heartbreaking.”

“In both comedy and life, he is a true original. I’ll miss him terribly.”

“It is with tremendous sadness that we must announce Sean Lock’s death,” his agent Off The Kerb Productions said in a statement released earlier today.

“He died of cancer at home, surrounded by his loved ones.

“Sean was one of the best comedians in Britain; his inexhaustible originality, rapid wit, and absurdist brilliance distinguished him as a singular voice in British comedy.

“Sean was a loving husband and father to three children.

“All who knew Sean will be deeply saddened by his passing.

“We respectfully request that his family and children’s privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

Others have flocked to pay their respects as well.

“Such awful news,” Ricky Gervais tweeted. Sean Lock, rest in peace. One of a generation’s funniest and most influential comedians. “He is a nice man.”

Richard Herring described the news as “gutting.”