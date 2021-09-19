Lee Mack discusses his dismissal from Pontins.

Lee Mack may be a household name these days, but he wasn’t always a household name.

The 52-year-old, whose true name is Lee Gordon McKillop, used to work at Pontins as a Bluecoat.

Originally from Southport, he is a stand-up comedian. Lee began his career as a stable boy and then worked in a bingo hall after graduating from high school, and he even rode Grand National-winning horse Red Rum.

Unannounced health inspectors arrived at Southport Pontins.

However, he began his comedic career when he was hired to amuse guests at the Pontins resort in Hemsby, Norfolk.

According to the Mirror, it didn’t end well.

Lee had always wanted to do stand-up comedy, and after being persuaded by a friend and gaining confidence after a few pints, he did.

“I got really drunk, I tried to do it as Blue Coat,” Lee said on The Graham Norton Show last year. My friend advised me to simply imitate all of the other comedians at Pontins, steal their jokes, and talk to the front row.”

He added that one joke that usually went over well was asking audience members where they were from.

“You’re meant to say, ‘Where are you from?’” Lee continued. ‘Scotland,’ they say. ‘Who paid for your vacation,’ you ask.

“They say Wales, and you bleat like a sheep; what a load of nonsense, right?

“However, I said, ‘That’s bad.'” ‘Don’t worry; that’s only padding,’ he assured me. You’re seeking for comedic gold in the form of the question, “Where you from?” You say, ‘What did you call me?’ and they answer, ‘Kent.’

While it appears to be a straightforward task, it did not proceed as planned.

“I get on stage, and I say, ‘Where are you from?’” Lee said. I can’t recall the joke, but he says Scotland, and I say hello.

“I inquire of another, ‘Where are you from?’ ‘Wales,’ says the guy, and I black out and respond, ‘Hi.’

“I panic, and then I say, ‘Anyone in from Kent?’ This guy says, ‘me.’ ‘Well, you’re a c***,’ I said.

Lee was “sacked” from the resort for his drunken antics, and he was transferred to work at Morecambe Pontins “as a sort of punishment.”

Lee went on to Brunel University to further his education. In the year 1994, “The summary has come to an end.”