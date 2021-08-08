Lee had watched his friend die and assumed he would be next, but then something unexpected happened.

Lee Polanowski had just witnessed his friend die of an overdose in front of him two years before. In a desperate attempt to save his life, he did CPR.

Lee, who weighed just nine stone and had been homeless for many years, had a crippling £200-a-day crack and heroin habit.

He says he was the “biggest druggy in Birkenhead” at the time, and had attempted suicide more times than he can remember.

Lee is now living in an apartment overlooking the Mersey, has gone several weeks without taking any drugs, and spends the majority of his days at a local community facility serving sandwiches and coffees.

He says it’s a spectacular turnaround that he didn’t see coming.

Lee, now 49, said he was pointed at after his friend died in a homeless shelter at his side, and he was informed he had to leave the hostel the next day.

Lee was greeted by two men at the hostel’s reception when he returned to retrieve his belongings after going out in the morning to acquire more narcotics.

Lee was just thinking about his next hit and when he’d get it at the time, and he had no idea what this meeting would imply for his future.

The two men were from Housing First, a new homelessness initiative that the Liverpool City Region had just launched.

In this region, Greater Manchester and the West Midlands, the government had sponsored three pilots that would take a fresh approach to assisting people in getting off the streets and moving forward with their lives.

New Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram touted the program during his election campaign as critical to addressing homelessness, and the merged authority has made it a priority.

Lee remarked yesterday night in the hostel, “I’d been doing CPR on my mate for an hour, but unfortunately he died.”

“The hostel employees were all staring at me, and the next thing I knew, I was being evicted the next day.

“However, it was when I met the Housing guys.”

