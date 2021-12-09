Lee Enterprises, a newspaper publisher, has turned down a $141 million takeover bid from Alden Hedge Fund.

Lee Enterprises, a newspaper publisher, turned down a $141 million (equal to $24 per share) bid from the Alden Global Capital hedge fund on Thursday, claiming that a potential takeover by the hedge fund was not in the best interests of its shareholders.

“The Alden deal fundamentally undervalues Lee and fails to understand our current strength as the fastest-growing digital subscription platform in local media, as well as our enticing future potential,” said Lee Chairman Mary Junck.

“As an independent company, we remain confident in our potential to produce considerable value,” she continued.

On the same day it recorded a $5.3 million fiscal fourth-quarter profit, Lee’s board unanimously rejected Alden’s bid. The profit is up from a $1.3 million loss a year ago, and it comes as a result of a 65 percent growth in digital-only members to 402,000.

Alden, one of the country’s largest newspaper companies, has made headlines for its cost-cutting and layoffs. Lee, on the other hand, owns a slew of newspapers, including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Buffalo News. In a letter dated Nov. 29, unions representing the Lee newspapers urged the company’s board of directors to reject Alden’s offers.

“They are not responsible custodians of their assets.” They make no attempt to run a long-term news organization. They will not make money by expanding the company and boosting revenue. The letter stated, “They will do so by gutting newsrooms.”

The union for the Omaha World-Herald, which called Alden “the murderer of local news” in a tweet late last month, applauded the board for rejecting the offer on Twitter Thursday, but cautioned that it doesn’t necessarily mean Alden’s advances are over.

“We must remain watchful; the assassin’s offer will not be the last.” “Alden not only undervalues but also harms journalism,” the Omaha World-Herald Guild said.

Alden isn’t likely to abandon its bid for Lee, according to Ken Doctor, a longtime media analyst who now runs a local online journalism startup called Lookout Santa Cruz in California, because it believes it can extract profits from the company using the model it has used elsewhere, which involves selling off the chain’s real estate and drastically cutting costs.

