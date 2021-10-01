Leaves, conkers and other hidden hazards dog owners should watch out for this autumn – and what to do if they eat them.

A doctor has cautioned that leaves and conkers are just a few of the hidden dangers that pet owners should be aware of this autumn.

A number of the fall icons we encounter on walks can be dangerous for our four-legged pals, according to new research from pet supply retailer Postman Pooch and freelance vet Dr Joanna Woodnutt.

Fallen leaves, conkers, and human litter are among the most dangerous concealed hazards to be aware of.

Dogs are poisoned by a variety of seasonal plants, including poinsettias, which are commonly used as interior winter decorations, as well as chrysanthemums and crocus blooms.

“The most dangerous plant to look out for at this time of year is the Autumn Crocus,” Joanna, a veterinarian, told TeamDogs (colchicum).

“This lovely October bloom resembles a spring crocus, with the exception that it does not have leaves.

“It is exceedingly toxic when consumed, causing stomach distress, liver and kidney failure, convulsions, and death in certain cases.”

“You should also be mindful that summer flora can still be toxic to dogs in the winter,” she warned.

Joanna also cautioned dog owners against letting their dogs to play on leaf heaps.

“As leaves decompose, mold and germs bloom on them,” she explained.

“Consuming the mold and germs found in decaying leaves can be deadly to dogs, causing stomach distress and even death.”

Dropped leaves could possibly be from a poisonous plant.

Walkers should keep their dogs on a leash or even use a muzzle while out for a stroll, according to Joanna, to prevent them from eating leaves.

Conkers were also on the list of hidden dangers that could harm interested puppies.

Acorns and conkers may appear interesting to dogs because of their bright, spiky surface, which can be mistaken for a toy, but they are toxic.

If ingested, these lovely autumnal emblems can cause blockage and choking.

“Conkers are particularly dangerous to dogs for two reasons,” Joanna informed TeamDogs.

“First and foremost, they are extremely hard and indigestible. A swallowed conker has a significant possibility of causing a gut obstruction, which would necessitate emergency surgery.

“Even if your dog chews on the conker,” says the narrator.

