Learner drivers must travel 20 miles to take the theory exam.

An MP has expressed her wish that the DVSA reconsiders its decision to close their local theory test center, calling it “disappointing and inappropriate.”

Learner drivers in two Merseyside towns will have long travels to take theory tests when the testing centers close later this year, according to the ECHO.

In a significant reorganization of the test centre networks, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is poised to close 19 facilities in St Helens and Southport.

Although the total number of testing sites across the UK will increase, this will come at the price of facilities in Southport, St Helens, Wigan, and Blackpool.

The network’s changes were revealed in an email to driving instructors yesterday, and the locations will now be managed by two different vendors.

Marie Rimmer, MP for St Helens South and Whiston, said in a statement to the ECHO: “The decision to close the test centre is disappointing and wrong.”

“People from St Helens should not have to go to Liverpool’s city center to take their test. It is a costly and time-consuming activity to take public transportation or acquire a lift.

“We’re talking about an exam that a lot of people will have to take in order to acquire a job and succeed in life. There’s no reason to make things any more difficult.

“The St Helens test centre serves not just our town, but also the surrounding towns. Wigan, Warrington, Widnes, Whiston, and Prescot residents would now have to drive a preposterous distance to take an exam that almost everyone will take at some point in their life.

“There are more than enough individuals living in the St Helens area for the testing centre to be sustainable. I hope the DVSA reconsiders.”

The DVSA states that all applicants in urban locations should not have to travel more than 40 minutes to a test center, but many in Southport will doubt this.

St Helens students will be need to go to either Liverpool or Manchester.