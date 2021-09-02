Learn how the Newspaper Awards will honor our community’s heroes.

When things were rough last year, we all banded together, showing compassion and putting others first. The Echo Awards 2021, honoring those who go above and beyond, will recognize the extraordinary efforts made in our community by our very own local heroes.

The amazing candidates for this year’s event have been released, and their stories will undoubtedly make for an unforgettable evening; learn more about them here.

The Echo Awards 2021 will be held live at the Rum Warehouse on Friday, September 17th. Visit the official website at www.theechoawards.co.uk to learn more. Paige Jackson can be reached at 07825 762040 for further information about tickets.

Our community champions and supporters will be able to celebrate their achievements with one another while learning more about the incredible work being done around Liverpool City Region. SP Energy Networks is the headline sponsor, and The Forshaw Group is the associate sponsor.

Though the evening’s focus is on achievement and celebration, one of the top priorities is to provide a comfortable, safe, and secure atmosphere in which to do so. Please go here for more information about the event’s safety.

Actress Jessica Fox and TV personality Craig Phillips will emcee the exciting event this year, bringing happiness and excitement back into our nights and ensuring the event goes properly.

Craig’s cheeky comedy stole the hearts of the nation on Big Brother in the summer of 2000, crowning him the first ever winner with 3.7 million votes and a National Television Award for Best Live Television Moment of the Year. He made history by donating his full £70,000 prize money to Down’s syndrome patient Joanne Harris, and then raising £250,000 in a week to pay for her life-saving heart and lung transplant.

Jessica Fox, who is proud to call Liverpool home, is happy to be hosting the awards again this year. Jessica’s professional career began when she was eight years old. She has been in a number of West End productions, films, radio and television programmes, and is best known for her role as Nancy Osborne in the hit drama Hollyoaks. She has done so for the past 16 years. “The summary has come to an end.”