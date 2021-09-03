Leaked documents indicate what will happen when the Queen passes away.

New documents describing what will happen if the Queen passes away have been leaked.

Queen Elizabeth II, who has reigned since 1952 and is now 95 years old, shows no signs of slowing down.

According to the Mirror, these new documents show what will happen on “D day,” including who would be contacted first and what protocols will be followed.

As police stormed homes in Dovecot, an armed guy was photographed on a roof.

Government agencies have been told to lower flags to half-mast within 10 minutes of the announcement, and Cabinet members are expected to be summoned with the sad news and encouraged to exercise “discretion.”

On the day of his mother’s death, Prince Charles, who would become King upon her death, will address the public, while the Prime Minister will be the first cabinet member to make a statement.

The Queen is likely to be buried 10 days following her death, and Charles will go on a tour of the United Kingdom before the burial.

The sovereign’s coffin will lay in state at the Houses of Parliament for three days, with authorities expecting hundreds of thousands of visitors, causing concerns about traffic, policing, and even food shortages.

Any other Parliamentary business will be halted for ten days, according to reports.

Officials will refer to the day the Queen dies as ‘D Day,’ according to Politico. Details of what will happen, dubbed Operation London Bridge, have been released to Politico.

The Queen, who has been on the throne since February 1952, is now 95 years old. According to Politico, there is no sign that she is ill, and arrangements for her funeral have not been hurriedly amended recently.

When the Queen’s death is revealed, what will happen?

The Prime Minister will be among the first to learn of the monarch’s death, with the news given by the Queen’s confidential secretary in a phone call.

The Privy Council Office will be notified as well.

Ministers will be contacted by phone, while senior lawmakers and civil workers will receive an email that reads, “Dear colleagues, It is with great regret that I write to inform you of Her Majesty The Queen’s death.”

There has been a notification. “The summary has come to an end.”