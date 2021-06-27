League 2021/22 Tranmere Rovers Micky Mellon’s side will begin their season at home, with two fixtures announced.

The fixtures for Tranmere Rovers’ Sky Bet League Two season 2021/22 have been released.

Micky Mellon’s side will play in the fourth division of English football for the second year in a row.

On Saturday, August 7, Rovers host Walsall at Prenton Park in their first game of the season.

The team’s first away trip of the season will take place a week later, when they travel to Port Vale.

Rovers’ festive schedule includes a Boxing Day match against Barrow, a December 29 trip to Hartlepool United, and a New Year’s Day match against Salford City.

Tranmere Rovers go to Valley Parade to face Bradford City on Good Friday, before Exeter City visit the Wirral on Easter Monday.

On the final day of the league, Saturday, May 7, Tranmere go to Leyton Orient.

Saturday, August 14 – Port Vale – (A)

Tuesday, August 17 – Swindon Town – (A)

Saturday, August 28 – Scunthorpe United – (A)

Saturday, September 11 – Rochdale – (A)

Saturday, September 25 – Forest Green Rovers – (A)

Carlisle United against. Carlisle United (A) – Saturday, October 16

Tuesday, October 19 – Harrogate Town – (A)

Saturday, October 30 – Mansfield Town – (H)

Saturday, November 20 – Bristol Rovers – (A)

Saturday, December 7 – Oldham Athletic – (A)

Saturday, December 11 – Exeter City – (A)

Wednesday, December 29 – Hartlepool United – (A)

Saturday, January 1st – Salford City – (A)

Saturday, January 22 – Crawley Town – (A)

Saturday, February 5th – Barrow – (A)

(A) Saturday, February 12th, Walsall

Saturday, February 26th – Newport County (A)

Saturday, March 5 – Northampton town – (A)

Saturday, March 19 – Sutton United – (A)

Saturday, March 26 – Colchester United – (A)

Carlisle United vs. Carlisle United (H) on Saturday, April 2

Exeter City – (H) – Monday, April 18

Stevenage – (A) – Saturday, April 23

Leyton Orient – (A) – Saturday, May 7