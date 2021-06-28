Leading nurses said new Health Secretary Sajid Javid should not humiliate us with a 1% salary increase.

NHS workers were due a salary raise in April, but government stated they would wait for the pay review body’s findings.

Mr Javid’s in-tray is likely to include feedback from the NHS Pay Review Body, according to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

The government suggested that certain NHS employees, such as nurses, be given a 1% salary raise.

“We hear that the Pay Review Body — the body that determines the pay award for health care professionals including nurses – may very well be in his in-tray this morning,” Pat Cullen, acting chief executive and general secretary of the RCN, told BBC Breakfast.

“That will do nothing to try to keep the outstanding nurses that we have in our system; we cannot afford to lose any of them, but it will also draw [more nurses]and [attract new]nurses into the system.”

Mr Javid needs to create a “national recovery plan” for the health care, according to Ms Cullen, which includes addressing nursing shortages.

“At this point in time, one of his most significant tasks for nursing is to put in place a national recovery plan for nursing that addresses the nurse workforce concerns – the tens of thousands of vacancies that we have right across England,” she said.

“And we saw it throughout the epidemic, where nurses felt as if one hand was tied behind their back as they approached the pandemic. “Those openings must be filled.”

She went on to say that the backlog on the waiting list will not be addressed until the nurse workforce “problem” is addressed.

“Vacancies are at the heart of all of the challenges that the Secretary of Health must address.

"And it's to deal with it as soon as possible since those waiting lists are completely full.