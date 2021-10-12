Leaders of the National Guard argue that states should pay for services because they need’skin in the game.’

On Tuesday, National Guard officials urged that state governments shoulder some of the cost of missions.

During a panel discussion at the Association of the United States Army’s conference, Major General Laura Yeager, commander of the California National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division, discussed the subject. Governors have become excessively reliant on the National Guard for extended periods of time, according to Yeager, because the expense of deployments is fully covered. The COVID-19 pandemic has only aggravated the problem.

According to Army Times, “the governor understands that if there’s a problem he can’t address, he can come to the National Guard and we’ll get it done.” “Over the last 18 months, the state has been deterred from withdrawing our personnel from the mission by our 100 percent reimbursement.” There were times when I had medics on orders, but they weren’t on assignment for over two months since I have very minimal medical support in my state.” Because troops were stationed on missions for long periods of time, Yeager explained that there were occasions when they were idle. These events not only prevented the National Guard from deploying inactive members to regions where they might have been required, but they also harmed morale.

As a solution to this problem, Yeager proposed that states be held responsible for a percentage of the cost of National Guard deployments. Extended missions with significant idle time may become less prevalent if there is a real financial commitment.

When it comes to deploying the National Guard, state governments should have “some skin in the game,” according to Yeager.

The Army National Guard, according to Lieutenant General Jon Jensen, responds to all summons from state governors, regardless of the task’s actual necessity or the mission’s political ramifications.

"Depending on where you sit on an issue, what may be labeled as a political decision might also be described as a security decision," Jensen explained. "What we look at is whether whoever is making the decision is acting within their authority, and is it a valid order?" If all of the responses are yes, then we clearly require.