Leaders of a Veterans Home were charged with neglect in the deaths of 76 COVID residents, but the charges were dismissed.

Bennet Walsh and Dr. David Clinton, former heads of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, were found not guilty of criminal neglect in the deaths of roughly 80 soldiers caused by COVID.

According to The Boston Globe, Hampden Superior Court Judge Edward McDonough Jr. dismissed Walsh, the former superintendent, and Clinton, the former medical director, of ten counts of elder neglect and permitting bodily injury to five veterans, stating that the evidence presented was insufficient to prove their decisions caused the veterans’ deaths at the center in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

In September 2020, the two men were indicted in connection with a March 2020 plan to merge two dementia units. Residents with COVID were put with residents who did not have the virus as a result of this decision.

A total of 42 people were grouped together. Some rooms with a capacity of four people had six people in them instead, while others were relegated to the cafeteria.

Attorney General Maura Healey dubbed the ruling “the worst” and demanded that Walsh and Clinton be charged criminally.

According to the Associated Press, Hampden Superior Court Edward McDonough Jr. noted in his conclusion, “There is inadequate reasonably trustworthy evidence indicating, had these two dementia units not been consolidated, the medical status of any of these five veterans would have been fundamentally different.” “As a result, I must dismiss the indictments against both Mr. Walsh and Mr. Clinton because the evidence does not support a finding of probable cause to believe they committed any crime.” Walsh had no prior health-care expertise when he was appointed superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, according to The Boston Globe. When an investigation was initiated, errors were discovered that put veterans at a higher risk for COVID, and he was fired, along with Clinton.

The office of Healey may file an appeal. In a statement, Jillian Fennimore, a spokesperson for Healey, stated, "We are very disappointed in today's ruling, especially on behalf of the innocent victims and families damaged by the defendants' acts." "As we move forward, we're weighing our legal options." Clinton's lawyer, John Lawler, said his now-retired client cared a lot about the soldiers and is "very relieved." "I believe Dr. Clinton feels vindicated by Judge McDonough's well-reasoned, careful judgment," he stated. "At the same time, his heart beats faster and faster.