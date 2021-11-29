Leaders in the United States prepare for Omicron as an inevitability, yet the urge to hide indoors persists.

Government officials in the United States are preparing for the arrival of Omicron, a newly discovered coronavirus variant, and are asking Americans to wear masks indoors as scientists try to figure out how the new strain may affect the epidemic.

Since the Omicron variant was originally discovered in South Africa this month, more than a dozen countries around the world have reported cases, but the United States has yet to be added to that list. After scientists revealed it possesses more than 30 mutations, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated Omicron as a variation of concern with a “very high” worldwide risk level.

Experts believe the new strain is more transmissible than previous strains and may be capable of bypassing certain degrees of immunity, although these theories have yet to be proven. Meanwhile, American policymakers are preparing for the variant’s arrival across the country, asking citizens to wear masks and get vaccinated to help prevent the spread.

After at least two cases of the Omicron variety were detected in Canada this weekend, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday that it is “highly likely” that more cases will emerge in the region.

“At this time, there are no Omicron cases in New York City. There’s a good chance there will be, but there aren’t any cases now “During a coronavirus update on Monday, de Blasio said. “Our entire focus will be on immunization once more. Vaccination, based on what we know, is a critical component of any omicron strategy.” De Blasio and the city’s Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, also reissued an advisory suggesting that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks “at all times” in indoor public spaces.

“Based on what we know about omicron’s global spread, we expect to find it in the next days,” Chokshi said in a statement.

In preparation for the virus, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on December 3, allowing officials to quickly get needed supplies and ban non-essential, non-urgent treatments in hospitals.

“While the new Omicron variation has yet to be discovered in the state of New York, it is on its way,” Hochul added.

