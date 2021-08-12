Leaders in Ohio are calling for reform. After a black woman is sentenced to prison, a white woman is sentenced to probation for stealing.

A white lady was sentenced to two years probation for stealing nearly $250,000 from an Ohio village, while a black woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing $40,000 from an Ohio school district.

The two verdicts were made by different judges in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, with the discrepancy attributed to judicial discretion, which allows a judge to make their own legal decisions. Some, however, are claiming that the decision is the product of institutional racism.

The move, according to current and former judges, Black religion organizations, labor groups, and social activism agencies, “undermined the trust” of the criminal justice system.

Leaders from the aforementioned organizations urged courts across the state to follow the Ohio Supreme Court’s lead and participate in a pilot project to build a database that tracks how judges issue punishments, offering a layer of protection to people who are subjected to judicial discretion.

Former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Ronald Adrine told cleveland.com, “It’s kind of hard to figure out how you can come up with results that are so varied for comparable kinds of activities.” “Cases like this highlight the need for the system to do a better job of examining data because there is significant difference in the treatment of persons of color and white people. But it goes unnoticed because no one is paying attention.”

Debbie Bosworth, a clerk in the Chagrin Falls village utilities and building departments, took close to $250,000 in revenue over a 20-year period, according to the celeveland.com story. To conceal the theft, she collected money from residents’ utility payments and then transferred funds from the building department.

In 2019, the village found her offenses, and she engaged a “reputable counsel.” Bosworth paid for a forensic audit to figure out how much money she had stolen, and then she started repaying it. She admitted to 22 counts of theft, including multiple third-degree theft offences.

Bosworth’s lawyer stated at the sentencing that she utilized the stolen funds to pay for her children’s education. On the day of her imprisonment, Bosworth utilized money from her pension to compensate the village for the stolen funds, writing a $100,000 check. This is a condensed version of the information.