Lead levels in Benton Harbor are decreasing, but residents are being advised to continue using bottled water.

Because of the corrosion control for lead pipes, the lead levels in Benton Harbor’s water are decreasing, but inhabitants are still drinking and cooking with bottled water out of concern.

The corrosion control, according to Michigan officials, prevents lead from leaking out of the pipes and into the drinking water. Although the strategy is beginning to help, approximately 10,000 people continue to drink bottled water.

Drinking water tainted by lead pipes isn’t uncommon in this part of the country. For nearly seven years, Flint has had a similar problem with lead-contaminated drinking water.

Flint switched water providers in 2014 and used the Flint River as a temporary solution to save money. The river water was improperly treated, causing lead to be scraped from the pipes and poisoning the water. Residents expressed concern about their health right away.

The extent of the problem was not recognized until 2015, when the Environmental Protection Agency gathered water samples from households. The next year, the EPA declared a state of emergency. As a result, Michigan enacted rigorous guidelines for lowering lead levels in drinking water.

Benton Harbor residents were provided at-home filters to eliminate lead from tap water in 2019. Officials indicated in October that they were examining the effectiveness of the filters and that bottled water will be used in the meantime.

When the filter research is over, officials will decide whether or not to continue using bottled water, according to Eric Oswald, head of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s drinking water division.

According to preliminary data, when filters are fitted appropriately, they perform properly, according to Oswald. According to Taylor Gillespie, an EPA representative, filters are frequently not put correctly in part because households aren’t shown how. Data won’t be accessible until February, she said.

Recent water system tests in Benton Harbor revealed 15 parts per billion of lead; any higher than that would surpass Michigan guidelines. Earlier this year, testing revealed values of 24 ppb.

“Everything will proceed as before; the only difference is that the data indicates that the corrosion control is effective. We must continue to work on it, to improve it, and to improve it “Oswald stated.

