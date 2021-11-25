Lawyers who pushed for election fraud have been ordered to pay Dominion and Facebook $180,000 in legal fees.

According to the Associated Press, lawyers who filed a class-action lawsuit alleging that former President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election was rigged were ordered by a federal judge to pay more than $180,000 in fees to Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, and others.

In the now-dismissed case, Facebook was accused of censoring conservative views in the run-up to the election, as well as Dominion, whose voting equipment and procedures have been probed as part of bigger election fraud charges.

The lawyers were sentenced to pay Dominion $62,930 and Facebook $50,000. According to the Associated Press, election officials in four swing states were named in the action and would receive penalty profits from attorneys Gary D. Fielder and Ernest J. Walker.

The two lawyers were originally sentenced in August by U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter, who wrote that their lawsuit “placed into or reiterated into the public record highly incendiary and hurtful claims that could have put persons’ safety in jeopardy.”

“Doing so without a legitimate legal foundation or a thorough independent personal examination into the facts was the height of irresponsibility,” he continued.

He handed down the fees on Monday, claiming that the class-action lawsuit was intended to deceive “gullible members of the public” and contributed to the Capitol uprising on Jan. 6. According to the Associated Press, Neureiter halted the awards while an appeal to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver is pending.

In the months following the 2020 election, Trump and his allies filed hundreds of lawsuits of their own, while courts in battleground states regularly dismissed the legal challenges.

Neureiter chastised the lawyers, claiming that they had sought public donations to pay legal specialists for their cause but had received none, and that the insurgency in the US Capitol was fueled by the lies they uttered.

“Unverified and uninvestigated slanderous rumors that strike to the heart of our democratic system and were utilized by others to instigate a violent insurgency that jeopardized our form of government,” he said of the lawsuit.

The presidential election was subjected to numerous audits and recounts, but no substantial fraud was discovered. The election, according to Trump’s own administration, was free and fair. Despite this, Trump and his supporters have filed scores of lawsuits. They eventually lost more than 60 people. This is a condensed version of the information.