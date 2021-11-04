Lawyers in the Ahmaud Arbery trial rip a nearly all-white jury as the judge cites ‘discrimination.’

After the judge in the case noted there looked to be “intentional discrimination” at play, Civil Rights attorneys and other lawyers slammed the virtually all-white jury selected in the trial of the alleged killers of Ahmaud Arbery.

After a two-and-a-half-week selection procedure, the jury in Glynn County, Georgia was chosen on Wednesday. It will be made up of eleven white people and one black person. The trial will be for white defendants Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, who are accused of killing Arbery, a Black unarmed jogger, in a residential Brunswick neighborhood in February of last year after reportedly chasing him down.

There were 36 white people and 12 black people in the pool of potential jurors for the trial. All but one of the Black jury candidates were struck out by the defense team’s 11 strikes.

“Yesterday, one black juror and eleven white jurors were chosen to decide the fate of three men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. A jury should be representative of the community, yet Black jurors were purposefully excluded to aid these cold-blooded killers in escaping justice! “Ben Crump, a well-known civil rights lawyer, tweeted on Thursday. Glynn County has a black population of roughly 25%, while Brunswick has a black population of more than 50%.

