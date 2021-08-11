Lawyers from the United States are contesting the United Kingdom’s decision to prevent Julian Assange from being extradited.

According to the Associated Press, lawyers for the US government disputed a judgment by a UK judge on Wednesday that prevented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from being extradited to the US to face espionage charges.

In a January judgement, British judge Vanessa Baraitser raised worries about Assange’s mental state, suggesting that if he were imprisoned in the United States, he could commit suicide. During a High Court hearing, a lawyer for the United States argued that Baraitser’s extradition was based on a “predicted risk of suicide” rather than immediate fears that Assange was a danger to himself.

Dobbin demanded a re-examination of Assange’s choice as well as a psychological evaluation. She went on to say that Assange “orchestrated one of the greatest data thefts in history” and that he isn’t mentally ill enough to harm himself.

The 50-year-old Australian, who has been jailed in London’s high-security Belmarsh prison since 2019, listened via video link on Wednesday.

Assange’s partner, Stella Moris, described him as a “innocent man accused of performing journalism” outside of court.

Moris, who has two young children with Assange, told supporters and reporters, “For every day that this tremendous injustice is allowed to continue, Julian’s situation grows increasingly desperate.”

“For so long, Julian has been denied the love and devotion of his family. This is time Julian and the kids will never get back. She went on to say, “This shouldn’t be happening.”

As police looked on, a number of protestors, including former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, carried posters stating “Journalism is not a crime” and chanted “Free Julian Assange” to the rhythm of a drum.

WikiLeaks published hundreds of secret military and diplomatic papers a decade ago, and Assange was prosecuted on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse by US authorities. A maximum penalty of 175 years in jail is possible if the allegations are proven.

The district judge, Baraitser, acknowledged expert witness testimony in January that Assange suffered from depression and autistic spectrum illness. She agreed that jail circumstances in the United States would be harsh, claiming there was a “real risk” he would be sent to the Administrative Maximum Facility in Florence, Colorado, the country’s most secure prison. This is a condensed version of the information.