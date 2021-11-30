Lawyers for Alex Jones are appealing the ruling. He is responsible for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a “hoax.”

The finding that Infowars presenter Alex Jones is liable for damages because he dubbed the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a “hoax” is being challenged by Jones’ lawyers.

Jones was found responsible by default in a defamation lawsuit filed by family of the shooting victims earlier this month by Connecticut judge Barbara Bellis. According to The Associated Press, the judge stated that Jones failed to provide certain documents, such as financial records, that could have demonstrated how and if he and his companies, Infowars and Free Speech Systems, could have profited from spreading false information about the school shooting and other mass killings.

In August 2022, a hearing in front of a jury will be held to assess the amount of damages that should be awarded.

If they are found responsible by default, defendants are barred from providing an argument against the claim unless they file a “notice of defense.” According to the Associated Press, Jones and his lawyers submitted the notification on Wednesday.

After the Bellis judgment, Jones went on his show and said that he had been denied a fair trial.

“These people, once again, are refusing to let me have a jury trial because they know the things they claim I committed didn’t happen,” he explained. “They are well aware that they do not have a viable claim for damages. So the judge has ruled that you are liable for damages, and now a jury will decide how guilty you are. It is presumed innocent until proven guilty.” In an email to the Associated Press, Norman Pattis, one of Jones’ lawyers, stated, “The ruling is not supported in law nor truth.” “We remain optimistic that the Sandy Hook families will be unable to establish either responsibility or damages in the end. We believe their lawyers are aware of this, which explains the desperate attempt to achieve a default.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Lawyers representing the Sandy Hook families, on the other hand, plan to argue that the jury should not hear Jones’ defenses because the default finding was disciplinary, according to Christopher Mattei, an attorney for the relatives. Jones, he argues, lost his right to deliver his arguments when he was defaulted, according to him.

Bellis directed both sides to file briefs on the subject by Monday. Jones’ attorneys want to challenge the default as well. This is a condensed version of the information.