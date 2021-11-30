Lawyers compare the alleged train attack in Philadelphia to sexual assault on an incapacitated person.

According to The Associated Press, a court ordered a man suspected of rape on a train outside of Philadelphia to be kept for trial on Monday.

Fiston Ngoy, 35, is charged with rape and other offences after allegedly forcing himself on an unconscious lady on a train. The attack took place aboard a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train on Oct. 13, with other passengers reportedly ignorant of what was going on. Bystanders were first chastised by police for failing to intervene and for recording the incident.

According to the Associated Press, the woman, whose name has been concealed, testified Monday that she drank a few drinks before boarding the train. Before she pulled Ngoy away, he allegedly tried to talk to her and impose himself on her. She later claimed to have blacked out.

The woman tried to push him away numerous times during the 40-minute train ride, according to police, and she tried to push him away several times before passing out. In the footage, Ngoy is seen removing the woman’s pants and assaulting her about six minutes before the train arrived at its destination, when he was apprehended.

During the hearing, Ngoy’s lawyer stated that prosecutors had not given evidence showing Ngoy’s assertion of a consensual encounter was false. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, a prosecutor later compared the attack to something that might happen at a college party, where someone is inebriated and loses consciousness before being used.

An off-duty SEPTA employee was one of the estimated ten people in the train car, and he was the one who alerted police because “something wasn’t right.” Minutes after the employee’s call, police entered the automobile and arrested Ngoy.

Ngoy was being held on a ten percent bond of $180,000 and will appear in county court in January.

Two Philadelphia City Council committees held a simultaneous hearing on safety concerns aboard SEPTA vehicles on the same day as the court appearance.

A number of high-profile incidents, including an attempted sexual assault at the 69th Street Terminal later in October and a recorded attack on Asian-American students that resulted in assault and ethnic intimidation charges against four minors, sparked the hearing.

