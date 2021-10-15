Lawyer: Afghan Man Shouldn’t Be Tried for Murder of 3 US Soldiers in War U.S.

According to his counsel, an Afghan man facing charges in Manhattan federal court for the killing of three American soldiers should not be tried for killings that occurred during a war that the US instigated.

According to the Associated Press, Haji Najibullah is accused of directing the Taliban fighters who killed the troops, but his counsel called the claims “preposterous.”

Attorney Mark Gombiner testified at a pretrial hearing after Najibullah pled not guilty to charges in a modified indictment against him, calling the deaths of American servicemen a “immense tragedy.”

“No one can deny it,” Gombiner stated.

He went on to claim that his client’s being charged with murder by the US judicial system for the deaths of “American soldiers fighting in a war started by the United States” is “preposterous.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Najibullah was already charged in the 2008 kidnapping of a New York Times writer and another journalist at gunpoint. He might spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

However, a fresh charge accuses him of leading Taliban gunmen who killed three service members in an ambush in Afghanistan in 2008.

Matthew L. Hilton of Livonia, Michigan, Joseph A. McKay of Brooklyn, New York, and Mark Palmateer of Poughkeepsie, New York were slain in the attack. Later that year, Najibullah was charged with involvement in the downing of a US military helicopter.

According to Gombiner, proof will reveal that the charges are false.

Gombiner was halted by U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla, who accused him of “going off on a massive public relations campaign.”

“I want you to talk to me, not the press,” she continued.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, were to blame for publicizing the allegations through a news release “that was sent throughout the world,” according to the lawyer. When reporters questioned about the additional charges, the lawyer said he declined to comment.

Gombiner was making arguments “that have been advanced and dismissed before, particularly as it relates to the Taliban,” Assistant US Attorney David Denton told the judge.

Last year, Najibullah, 45, was extradited to the United States on counts of kidnapping, conspiracy, and hostage-taking.

The first complaint against him was that he orchestrated the kidnapping of David Rohde. This is a condensed version of the information.