Lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott as part of the Astroworld investigation.

After eight people died at his Astroworld Festival in Houston last week, rapper Travis Scott is facing legal action.

Scott and Live Nation have been sued for “negligence” in encouraging a disturbance and violence during the performance, as well as failing to create sufficient safety measures and medical services. The plaintiffs in several of the lawsuits are demanding $1 million in damages.

Around 9:40 p.m., police responded to a “mass casualty occurrence,” but Scott continued to perform until around 10 p.m. Concertgoers tried to draw the attention of security and personnel when people collapsed during the show, according to firsthand accounts on social media.

Concertgoers stormed the stage during the performances, forcing supporters into each other and the stage barriers. The circumstances of the deaths and injuries have not been published by the police, however there have been stories of fans being crushed in the midst of the turmoil.

According to the families of the deceased, the victims range in age from 27 to 14 years old. According to police, 25 people were taken to the hospital on Friday night, and 13 were still there on Saturday afternoon.

The investigation into the tragedy is still ongoing, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

During a press conference on Saturday, he added, “There are a lot of unsolved questions.” “Over the coming several days, weeks — possibly even months — we’ll take a close look at everything that happened.” Scott expressed his condolences in a video shared to his Instagram account on Saturday.

“Right now, we’re attempting to identify the families so we can help them get through this difficult time,” Scott said. “You know, my fans mean the world to me, and I always want to leave them with a pleasant experience, so if I see something that needs to be addressed, I stop the show and help them receive the care they require. I could never have imagined how serious the situation was.” For the most up-to-date information, visit The Washington Newsday’s liveblog. Scott has canceled his headlining show in Vegas. Travis Scott has canceled his appearance at the Day N Vegas Festival this weekend, only a week after eight people died in a stampede at his Astroworld festival in. This is a condensed version of the information.