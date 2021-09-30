Lawsuit filed on behalf of a deaf man who was beaten by cops and jailed because he couldn’t understand them.

A deaf Colorado man uses sign language to communicate and is suing two cops who allegedly assaulted him because he couldn’t understand their demands.

Brady Mistic said in a lawsuit filed earlier this month that he was thrown to the ground, beaten, and electroshocked by officers Nicholas Hanning and Ellie Summers during an arrest in Idaho Springs on the night of Sept. 17, 2019, before being wrongfully incarcerated for four months.

The Colorado Sun stated that Mistic was stopped by Idaho Springs Police Department (ISPD) officers in the 1300 block of Miner Street for allegedly running a stop sign, citing a lawsuit filed against the two officers, the city of Idaho Springs, and the Clear Creek Board of County Commissioners.

According to the petition filed Sept. 17, Mistic, then 24, became “confused and bewildered” after being blinded by police car lights and/or a spotlight flashed by the officers.

Mistic, who is unable to read lips, is said to have attempted to communicate with the officers using his hands. According to the lawsuit, he also “raised his hands with palms out in a clear non-threatening attitude of deference and/or surrender.”

“[Mistic] frequently communicates that he is deaf and that he must write to communicate by raising his hands, touching or covering his ears, shaking his head ‘no,’ and then imitating the act of writing on a sheet of paper,” according to the lawsuit.

Despite Mistic’s protests, Hanning “immediately got hands-on” with the deaf man, grabbing his shirt and throwing him to the ground, causing Mistic’s head to be banged into the pavement, according to the lawsuit.

Even after Mistic “held his hands out with his palms towards [Hanning] in an attempt to convey that he intended no harm and was doing nothing to threaten the officer,” Summers allegedly joined in and grabbed him.

According to the paper, Summers then allegedly brought out a stun pistol and tased Mistic, who shouted out “no ears” as he was tased. Mistic was allegedly tased a second time after the officer allegedly ignored his pleas.

According to a statement about the case, the ISPD defended Hanning and Summers, claiming that Mistic approached a “clearly marked patrol car” and that both officers “issued verbal directions for [Mistic] to get back in his vehicle.”

According to a CBS 4 story, both police stated they were unaware Mistic was deaf. Summers, according to the lawsuit, was "obviously