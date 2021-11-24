Lawsuit claims that the CEO of a Florida resort was reprimanded for hiring a black employee.

According to a complaint, the CEO and manager of a Florida resort are accused of discriminating against the facility’s previous maintenance manager for hiring a Black employee.

According to Florida Politics, the lawsuit claims that former Harbourside Resort Director of Maintenance of Operations Jacob Hood was injured in September 2018 and had to take time off to file a worker’s compensation claim.

According to Florida Politics, the constraints drove him to hire the employee, who has yet to be recognized.

According to Florida Politics, he claimed the resort’s CEO Justin Alex Hodges and General Manager Dustin Shelton informed him “those are not the type of individuals” they want working in the hotels. “They aren’t the correct look,” they allegedly said. According to Florida Politics, the lawsuit claims that they told Hood, who is married to a Black lady, that he has a “weakness for those people” and made nasty remarks about Black people.

According to Florida Politics, “Dustin Shelton approached the Plaintiff and made insulting remarks about African Americans such as ‘ghetto, hood rat, garbage, hoodlum, filth, and from South St. Petersburg,’ which produced friction between the Plaintiff and the General Manager.”

According to Florida Politics, they allegedly warned him he couldn’t recruit Black people and that “white is right.”

According to Florida Politics, when Hood attempted to report the alleged discriminatory behavior, he was disregarded and no action was taken, according to the lawsuit. He claimed that his injury was used by management, and that he recruited a Black employee to find a pretext to terminate him.

Harbourside Resort is located on Indian Rocks Beach, northwest of St. Petersburg. According to its website, it is part of the New Hotel Collection, which comprises many hotels in Florida as well as one in Tennessee.

A representative for the New Hotel Collection told The Washington Newsday Tuesday evening that a statement will be issued Wednesday. The response will be added to this report.

Other employees have been accused of racial discrimination and have been sued.

In August, three former Kraft Heinz employees filed a lawsuit alleging racial antagonism and discrimination at the company's dairy operation in Tulare, California. They claimed they were subjected to harassment, including racial slurs, death threats, and vandalism.