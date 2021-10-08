Lawmakers in the United States applaud the CIA’s organizational changes to counter China’s influence.

According to the Associated Press, Democratic and Republican lawmakers reacted warmly to organizational reforms revealed by the CIA on Thursday to handle hostility and difficulties between the US and China.

“Throughout our history, the CIA has risen to meet whatever challenges we confront,” said CIA Director William Burns, who believes China is the “most critical geopolitical threat we face in the twenty-first century.”

“And now, in a new period of great power rivalry, when we face our hardest geopolitical test, the CIA will be in the forefront of this effort.”

For the first time, the CIA will choose a top technology officer, establish more CIA-run mission centers, concentrate on China strategies, and hire Chinese speakers to focus on finding common ground on subjects like climate change, global health, and new technologies.

The modifications have the support of Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s threat is genuine and growing,” he added in a statement. “Every aspect of our government’s message, structure, and activity must reflect this great power competition.” Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the Democratic chair of the Intelligence Committee, feels that the CIA’s adaptation to prospective threats will aid in ensuring safety and security.

“The strategic threat environment has changed,” he stated, “and the intelligence community must adapt to match that new environment.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The group will become one of the CIA’s less than a dozen mission centers, with weekly director-level meetings to guide the agency’s China policy. The CIA also said that it would increase its efforts to recruit Chinese speakers and establish a new mission center focused on emerging technologies and global challenges including climate change and global health.

President Joe Biden’s administration has chastised China on a number of security and economic issues, while simultaneously seeking common ground on topics like as climate change and a nuclear-armed North Korea. While keeping a focus on counterterrorism, top administration officials have consistently signaled a shift in resources toward “great power” confrontation with China.

The CIA’s Iran and North Korea mission centers will be merged as part of a restructure. This is a condensed version of the information.