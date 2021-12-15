Lawmakers in New York City are debating whether or not to make it illegal for new buildings to use natural gas.

If the city implements a new legislation regulating the use of natural gas, most development projects in New York City will have to use power sources other than gas or oil in a few years. On Wednesday, lawmakers are expected to make the decision, potentially establishing a climate-change legislation that is both praised and criticized across the United States for the country’s most populated city.

Most construction projects filed for clearance after 2027 would be required to use electricity or other more environmentally friendly sources for heating, hot water, and cooking instead of natural gas. As early as 2024, certain smaller structures may be subject to the ban.

The restriction would not apply to hospitals, commercial kitchens, or some other sorts of institutions.

The proposal is anticipated to pass the City Council, and Mayor Bill de Blasio, a frequent backer of environmentally beneficial policies and procedures, will sign it.

Building heating, cooling, and power account for over 70% of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gas emissions in the large metropolis. A shift from a reliance on natural gas to something more sustainable would support a statewide mandate that utilities obtain 70% of their electricity from renewable sources by 2030, up from approximately 30% presently.

In 2019, former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act into law, which requires the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050 compared to 1990 levels.

Despite the fact that stoves and furnaces would consume energy generated in part by burning natural gas and other fossil fuels, supporters think the adjustment will help the legislation get off the ground before the deadline.

“We can’t keep increasing gas if we want to meet the state’s climate targets,” said Alex Beauchamp of the environmental group Food & Water Watch.

He described the law as “a major game-changer on the national level,” saying, “This is a huge, huge step forward.”

Proponents also claim that they are tackling air pollution on behalf of underserved communities of color. Non-white people are exposed to higher air pollution than white people across the country, according to researchers.

“We must take actions toward climate justice—which is intrinsically linked to racial justice,” says the bill, which “provides a practical and meaningful response.” This is a condensed version of the information.