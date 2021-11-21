Lawmakers have subpoenaed Peter Navarro over the administration’s COVID response, which has enraged Trump.

After a subcommittee probe into his administration’s handling of the COVID-19 virus issued a subpoena for his former advisor Peter Navarro, former President Donald Trump attacked congressional Democrats on Saturday.

After Navarro, the Trump administration’s trade adviser, allegedly failed to reply to document demands from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, lawmakers issued the subpoena on Thursday.

Representative James Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat who leads the subcommittee, wrote in a memo that Navarro has not cooperated with the subcommittee’s rules and has failed to engage with its staff. Staff workers attempted to contact Navarro more than a dozen times via phone calls, voicemail messages, emails, and text messages, according to him.

Clyburn wrote, “Mr. Navarro has proved his refusal to engage freely with the Select Subcommittee’s investigation.” “Given his central role in the pandemic response, the importance of the Select Subcommittee’s investigation, and his continued refusal to cooperate voluntarily, this subpoena is necessary,” according to the memo. The subpoena requires Navarro to produce the requested documents and information by December 8, with his deposition scheduled for December 15.

In a statement sent by Trump’s spokesman Liz Harrington, the president slammed the subpoena.

“The Communist Democrats have launched yet another Witch Hunt, this time targeting my Administration’s exceptional and amazing coronavirus response, despite the fact that, regrettably, more Americans have died from Covid this year than in the entire year of 2020,” the statement claimed. “I’m directing Peter Navarro to maintain executive privilege and not let these deranged Democrats tarnish our wonderful accomplishments. The Witch Hunts must end!” Navarro said in a statement to Politico that the subpoena was a “witch hunt.”

“I will be presenting members of the committee with a case of my new book ‘In Trump Time,’ which shows why this is definitely a witch hunt,” he said in the statement.

In the memo, Clyburn accused Navarro and Trump of shifting blame for the pandemic to states, pursuing a “haphazard and ineffective approach to procurement,” and exerting “inappropriate influence over contract awards.” The subcommittee had previously subpoenaed Steven Hatfill, Navarro’s advisor, according to Politico. Some Trump-era aides, on the other hand, have been more eager to work with the. This is a condensed version of the information.