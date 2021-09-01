Lawmakers are receiving letters stating that if they vote for the Wolf Reduction Bill, they will become “prey.”

According to the Associated Press, menacing notes were delivered to at least two Idaho state senators, warning them that they would become “prey” if they voted for a controversial plan that would kill over 1,000 wolves in the state, leaving only about 150.

“Just as the wolf went from predator to prey, so shall you,” said anonymous letters received by Republican Representative Caroline Troy and Republican Senator Dan Johnson, who claimed his letter had a Sacramento postmark and a return address of the Statehouse in Boise.

It’s unclear how many legislators received the same threatening message, but House Speaker Scott Bedke, a Republican, said a lot of them did. The wolf law, which aims to reduce the wolf population by 90%, took effect on July 1 after passing the Senate with a vote of 26-7, with all Democrats voting against it. It passed the House by a vote of 58-11, with one Democrat voting in favor.

“It’s fine for folks to disagree with my votes or bills,” Johnson added, “but certain comments exceed the line.” “I believe this letter is on the verge of crossing the line, if not already there.”

The Idaho State Police were contacted by some of the lawmakers, according to the Lewiston Morning Tribune.

The state can reduce the number of wolves to 150 before federal authorities take over administration, according to supporters of the wolf law, which went into force on July 1.

“Nothing more than a capitulation to the Cattle Association and the miserable minority of cattle producers who seem to decide how our wildlife lives and dies,” the letters said.

There were no Republicans in the House who opposed the bill.

Idaho has made a major change in wolf hunting that permits the state to engage private contractors to kill wolves and gives state officials additional money to recruit the contractors. The law also allows for the trapping and snaring of wolves on a single hunting tag, the use of night-vision equipment, the pursuit of wolves on snowmobiles and ATVs, and the shooting of wolves from helicopters. It also permits wolf trapping on private property all year.

The letter appeared to have been smeared with something, according to Troy, and it contained many designs, including a tree and geometric figures.

