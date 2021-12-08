Lawmakers and advocacy groups are urging Biden to extend the moratorium on borrowers’ payments.

Outside groups are pressuring President Joe Biden to extend the student loan payment freeze, claiming that the time is not yet ripe to do so.

The nonprofit Student Borrow Protection Center wrote to the White House on Wednesday, urging it to extend the student loan payment deferral before it expires on Jan. 31, 2022. A coalition of 207 groups, including the American Federation of Teachers and the NAACP, joined it.

“We, the undersigned 207 organizations, write to urge you to put a halt to this impending crisis and extend the existing moratorium on student loan payments,” the letter’s first paragraph said. “The federal government’s student loan payment moratorium is one of the most significant investments in Americans’ financial life in a generation.” The letter urged Biden to follow through on his “promise” to “change the student loan system so that student loan payments are reasonable for everybody.” They applauded his move to postpone debtors’ renewed payments twice, but they warned that the COVID-19 pandemic was far from finished, and that the economic recovery was still a long way off.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has pressed the government to do more to help student borrowers, and this chorus of voices echoed his sentiments.

On Monday, Schumer issued his own statement on student loans, warning that people who are unable to make payments will be crushed under the weight of compounding interest. According to Schumer, the arrival of the Omicron form of COVID-19 added to the uncertainties in the future.

“If we don’t extend the payment moratorium, that dreadful interest will pile up at a time when far too many people are still unable to afford a large monthly expense.” Furthermore, with the expansion of Omicron, the uncertainty about what will happen next necessitates at least one more extension of the student loan payment moratorium,” Schumer stated.

Many people have benefited from the stoppage of student loan payments due to COVID, but most say they are not financially comfortable enough to resume payments in February.

@POTUS can use his legal authority to #CancelStudentDebt and aid millions of Americans who are struggling with debt. Biden has been urged by Democratic politicians and activists to do more to solve the student loan crisis, as he promised during his presidential campaign.