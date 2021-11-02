Lauren Grabois Fischer and the authors of ‘The Be Books’ use social-emotional learning concepts to good use.

Social-emotional learning is an educational strategy that stresses social skills and emotions as equally vital as academic content. While Yale Professor James Comer found the benefits of incorporating social-emotional learning into the classroom more than half a century ago, society has taken a long time to catch up, with limited public school funds and an emphasis on other topics pushing the concepts to the side. Nearly 60 years after Comer’s studies, a piece of 2019 legislation finally introduced grants for social-emotional learning programs across the United States school system, though it required established training and dedication, which many public institutions, particularly in economically disadvantaged areas, sadly lack.

The foundations of social-emotional learning help children to fully experience their emotions, process them, and move ahead in a positive manner. Self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relational skills, and making positive decisions are the five concepts that guide educational theory. This comprehensive toolset not only helps kids negotiate the classroom and home life, but it also prepares them for success in adulthood, cultivating well-rounded and adaptive individuals.

Lauren Grabois Fischer, a former schoolteacher, thought there had to be a better method to share the good effects of social-emotional learning concepts across the country, so she decided to start her own independent publishing business, The Be Books, to do so. The Be Books series, which consists of a collection of feel-good books that teach uplifting concepts ranging from appreciation to kindness to self-acceptance, has impacted the lives of many children not only in the United States, but all across the world.

"As a mother and educator, I understand the power of a book," Grabois Fischer said. "I enjoy reading picture books because they convey depth in a concise and straightforward manner. When I was raising my own children, I knew I wanted to write stories that would help them grow up in a world that was kinder and more tolerant of them. The Be Books was born as a result of this. I wanted to encourage all kids to "be" nice, "be" welcoming, "be" appreciative, "be" optimistic, and "be" themselves!" The Be Books collection now includes eight titles covering a variety of topics, all of which are available in both paperback and hardback and are easy to include into the classroom or read at home at bedtime storytime.