Lauren Cho, who is she? The media coverage of Missing Woman vs. Gabby Petito has sparked a debate.

Many people have drawn parallels between Gabby Petito’s disappearance and that of missing 30-year-old woman Lauren Cho, citing the disparity in media attention between the two women.

Cho was last seen leaving a residence in Yucca Valley, California, on June 28 of this year. Since then, she has not been seen or heard from.

Cho was last seen on foot in the Hoopa x Benmar area of Morongo Valley, wearing a yellow tee shirt and jean shorts, according to a public appeal issued by the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station on June 30.

Detectives and search and rescue teams combed the 8600 Block of Benmar Trail and neighboring areas for evidence the next month, after there was still no sign of Cho.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, aerial searches of the isolated alpine area near the incident were also conducted.

Cho had just been in California for eight months when he moved from New Jersey. Cody Orell, her buddy, was the last person to see her after the two were sleeping on a friend’s farm nearby.

Orell claimed that on June 28, he went into the tour bus in which they had traveled across the country and she walked away.

“There was a ten-minute window, then she vanished… Orell told the Hi-Desert Star, “I checked all over the hills and there were no tracks whatsoever.”

According to a sheriff’s report provided by the outlet, Orell called their friends and police for assistance around 5 p.m.

