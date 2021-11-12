Lauren Boebert’s video of herself comparing herself to troops on Veterans Day has been seen over 150K times.

During a Veterans Day speech to a group of veterans in her state on Wednesday, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert stated that working in Congress is akin to serving in the US military.

After being published Thursday by the Twitter account @PatriotTakes, a video clip of the Republican speaking to veterans had been viewed over 150,000 times. Boebert did not serve in the military despite being a strong fan of former President Donald Trump. Since being inaugurated into Congress for the first time in January, she has been recognized for her ardent pro-Trump and pro-gun speech.

“It is my proper job as your congresswoman to keep you free,” Boebert addressed the gathering. “That is what I fight for every day, just as each of you has battled to keep us free in the greatest nation the world has ever known.” Lauren Boebert connects her work as a representative “fighting” for freedom to warriors who “have battled to keep us free” in a speech to veterans. pic.twitter.com/wIRLcyqrhM November 11, 2021 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) VoteVets, a progressive political action organization with over 1.5 million members that “campaigns to aggressively bring up the voices of veterans,” swiftly condemned the comparison on Twitter.

“Oh no,” says the speaker. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no The group tweeted, “@laurenboebert, you never fought for this country in any manner, shape, or form.” “You’re a traitor,” says the narrator. “How dare you say such a thing?” No, no, no. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no You never fought for this country in any manner, shape, or form, @laurenboebert. You’re a scumbag. How dare you say something like that? VoteVets (@votevets) November 11, 2021 https://t.co/FYFj0yl6l4 Boebert also stated she wasn’t giving a political speech before screaming against President Joe Biden and COVID-19 public health policies while claiming to be “not anti-vax.” “This isn’t a political speech in the least.” “This is in your honor,” she explained. “But you can’t help but notice what’s going on when our country is in the hands of individuals who don’t love and appreciate it as much as you have.” “Now, there’s definitely more,” Boebert added at another point in his remarks. This is a condensed version of the information.