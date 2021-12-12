Lauren Boebert takes aim at Saturday Night Live after a “poorly-acted” skit mocks her and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

After the comedy show insulted her and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in a new holiday episode, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert slammed Saturday Night Live for being “poorly played.”

The Republican congresswomen were pictured brandishing semi-automatic rifles and referred to the coronavirus outbreak as a “false sickness” in the satirical sketch, which aired Saturday evening.

“The government has been abusing our liberty by fabricating an illness. Greene (Cecily Strong) remarked, “Do they think we’re stupid?” Boebert (Chloe Fineman) answered, “Please, would they give a dumb person a gun?” Yes.” Greene said, “First, they said the shutdowns were temporary until they found a vaccine.” “Then they discovered a vaccination and said it was effective. They then went on to say that everyone should receive it. Then it was discovered, and it saved people’s lives. If it isn’t communism, then, honey, I’m not sure what it is.” “So Merry Christmas,” Boebert said, “and remember that guns don’t kill people—people kill people.” On Sunday morning, Boebert retaliated by launching a Twitter attack on the long-running NBC comedy show.

I just seen last night’s SNL sketch, which was terribly performed.

I’m guessing Alec Baldwin did the gun safety instruction over there, based on the no-name actress who played me’s bad trigger control.

BTW, when are they going to move SNL to CNN to die of oblivion?

Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon), former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Pete Davidson), and his brother, the recently fired CNN broadcaster Chris Cuomo, were also mocked in Saturday’s episode (Andrew Dismukes). Billie Eilish, a musician, served as both the host and musical guest for the program.

Boebert’s criticism of the show matched similar sentiments made by Donald Trump, who has railed against the show on numerous times during his presidency. Trump even suggested it at one point. This is a condensed version of the information.