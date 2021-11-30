Lauren Boebert says Ilhan Omar ‘Hung Up on Me,’ as the feud escalates.

In a phone call to discuss Boebert’s apologies for her Islamophobic statements, Democratic Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar hung up on her, according to Republican Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, while their recount of Boebert’s call intensified their public feud.

In an Instagram video broadcast Monday, Boebert claimed, “Ilhan Omar hung up on me.”

In the video, Boebert says, “I wanted to let her know directly that I had pondered on my prior words.” “As a strong Christian woman who places a high importance on faith, I never want to disrespect anyone’s religion with anything I say. Even when I made a public declaration to that effect, I told her that.” “I regret to anyone in the Muslim community I upset with my comment regarding Rep. Omar,” Boebert stated in a 41-word public apology made on Friday. The incident was described as a “unnecessary distraction” in Boebert’s apology. “[Omar] still wanted a public apology because what I did wasn’t good enough,” Boebert stated in the video. “So I told her what I had just said again. She insisted on a public apology. As a result, I advised Ilhan Omar to issue a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, and anti-police speech.” Instagram shared a post. “Rejecting an apology and hanging up on someone is part of cancel culture 101 and a pillar of the Democrat Party,” Boebert explained. She also accused Omar of “terrorist sympathizing.” Boebert has previously branded Omar a “honorary member of Hamas” and a supporter “for state-sponsored terrorism.” The antisemitic and anti-American rhetoric mentioned in Boebert’s film is likely a reference to some of Omar’s previous inflammatory utterances.

Omar claimed in 2019 that Israel’s political backers in America were mostly motivated by money. Her remark, according to critics, reinforced long-held antisemitic tropes about Jews being financially hungry.

Omar later apologized for the remark, stating she never meant to upset “my constituents or Jewish Americans in general.” “This is why I unreservedly apologize,” she continued. In June, Omar tweeted that the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban had perpetrated “unthinkable horrors.” Commenters chastised her for equating the United States and Israel with terrorist groups.

After that, Boebert apologized to the Muslim community. This is a condensed version of the information.