Lauren Boebert Must Be Punished, Says AOC and Progressives, ‘This Should Be Simple.’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other progressives have increased their pressure on Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) over recent anti-Muslim remarks concerning Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

Last month, Boebert branded Omar a member of the “Jihad Squad” and made a remark that many mistook for a suggestion that she could be a suicide bomber. Over the comments on Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez demanded that Boebert be removed from her House committee assignments. Ocasio-Cortez was speaking during a news conference to introduce a resolution by Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts), a fellow “Squad” member, calling for the same punishment.

“It’s simple: You shouldn’t have committees if you threaten a colleague or encourage very racist rhetoric towards a specific colleague of yours in the United States Congress,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “This should be straightforward. This ought to be simple. The Republican caucus, though, is not making things easy. However, we should.” It’s straightforward. You should not be allowed to sit on committees if you threaten or promote racial rhetoric against a colleague in Congress.

Rep. Boebert must be held accountable. When we apply sanctions to bigotry inconsistently, we invite more people to test the boundaries. pic.twitter.com/uj3aHlu8Ot — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) is a member of Congress from New York. 8th of December, 2021 Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) had her committee assignments taken away earlier this year after making comments that appeared to endorse violence against Democrats, while Representative Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) was censured and had his assignments taken away last month after posting a video depicting himself killing Ocasio-Cortez with a sword before turning the weapon towards Vice President Joe Biden.

Despite strong words of condemnation, Democratic leadership has taken no action against Boebert, who has declined to apologize to Omar directly or publicly but has apologized to “anyone in the Muslim community I insulted.”

Since calling Boebert’s actions “both extremely disrespectful and worrisome” in a statement with Democratic leadership last month, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has mostly avoided the topic. On Wednesday, Pelosi told reporters it was “the obligation of Republicans to discipline their members.”

In the meantime, progressive pressure has increased. Last Monday, a group of 40 House Democrats, including five caucus chairs, sent a letter requesting that Boebert’s committee assignments be removed. The Progressive Caucus in Congress. This is a condensed version of the information.