Lauren Boebert is targeting a ‘Democratic’ ‘List,’ which includes Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Representative Lauren Boebert has named a number of politicians she plans to target if the GOP retakes the House of Representatives after the 2022 midterm elections, including fellow Republicans.

The Colorado Republican was asked about her comments on Democrats during a House debate on Rep. Paul Gosar’s censure in an interview with Fox News on Thursday (R-AZ).

After Gosar uploaded a cartoon on Twitter and Instagram depicting him attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the House voted 223-207 to rebuke him (D-NY).

Boebert referred to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as a member of the “jihad squad” in a comment that went viral and was highly criticized before the vote.

She also mentioned Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and his alleged interaction with a potential Chinese spy, claiming that he was “sleeping with the enemy.”

When challenged about her tirade, Boebert told Fox News that if the GOP retakes the House, both Omar and Swalwell would be targeted.

“Democrats have already removed four Republicans from committees,” she told Fox. “But, know, what goes around comes around.”

“I’ve begun a list, and Ilhan and Eric are at the top of the list. There’s also Maxine Waters, Cori Bush, and a few more Democrats like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.” The latter two are Republicans, although they are the only Republicans on the committee probing the insurgency in the United States Capitol, which met on January 6.

They’ve ruffled some Republican feathers with their criticism of former President Donald Trump, whose followers took part in the rioting.

“When we have the majority, it’s going to be all about accountability and investigations,” Boebert said when asked how she would target politicians by Fox anchor Jesse Watters.

“I’ll be on the oversight committee, and I’ll be issuing subpoenas for people in this administration to testify about their failings,” she explained.

“I am totally calling out the members of Congress that serve in the House and do the things that they do,” she told Fox.

Boebert was chastised by a TV presenter in her own state after her attack in the chamber on Democrats like Omar.

“If,” Kyle Clark of Denver’s 9NEWS stated in a monologue. This is a condensed version of the information.