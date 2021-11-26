Lauren Boebert is referred to as a “buffoon” by Ilhan Omar in response to her comments about the Jihad Squad.

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has retaliated against her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for making anti-Muslim statements during a campaign event.

PatriotTakes, an anti-right-wing extremism website, posted a video it said was shot in Boebert’s home state of Colorado over the Thanksgiving holiday.

In it, the outspoken proponent of gun rights and supporter of former President Donald Trump recounts an incident she claims occurred in a Capitol elevator.

Days after being chastised for referring to Omar as a member of the “jihad squad” during a House discussion over Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar’s censure, Boebert used the slur again in an anecdote about an alleged meeting with the Muslim congresswoman.

Lauren Boebert said she was recently in a Capitol elevator with Ilhan Omar when a concerned Capitol police officer approached them.

“Well, she doesn’t have a backpack,” Lauren Boebert explained. We should be all right.” Boebert then referred to Ilhan Omar as a member of a “jihad squad.” PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) November 25, 2021 pic.twitter.com/Y7f0nFbnud This buffoon looks down when she sees me in the Capitol, and the entire tale is a fabrication. Regrettably, she believes that intolerance gives her power.

Anti-Muslim hatred isn’t amusing, and it shouldn’t become commonplace. Congress cannot be a safe haven for racist and deadly Muslim stereotypes. https://t.co/S1APT7RbqW Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) (@IlhanMN) (@IlhanMN) (@IlhanMN 26 November 2021 “The other night on the House floor was not my first ‘jihad squad’ encounter,” she continued, as she described being in an elevator with a colleague when a concerned Capitol police officer began “racing swiftly” towards them.

“He has a look of worry on his face,” she stated, adding that he reached in as the doors were closing.

“I turn to my left and see her. Ilhan Omar is a Muslim. “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack, so we should be alright,” Boebert explained, drawing chuckles from the audience. “Oh, look, the jihad squad has decided to come up for work today,” I commented as I looked over. Omar denied the incident occurred in her response to the video, which had been viewed more than 2.5 million times as of Friday morning.

“In fact, when she sees this buffoon, she looks down.” This is a condensed version of the information.