Lauren Boebert is contacted by Adam Kinzinger. Kevin McCarthy claims he tried to hug a skunk and was labeled as “trash.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday, tweeting that “Boebert is TRASH” for her anti-Muslim rhetoric against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and that McCarthy had tried to “hug a skunk” in reference to his alliance with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

“I hate to LOL this but I must, @GOPLeader is a living example of what happens when you try to embrace a skunk,” Kinzinger tweeted in response to Greene’s claim that McCarthy “doesn’t have the votes” to keep leadership if the GOP regain control of the House after next year’s midterm elections.

@GOPLeader is a living illustration of what happens when you try to hug a skunk, and I’m sorry for making you laugh.

Kevin McCarthy, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene, ‘doesn’t have the votes.’ @MailOnline — https://t.co/ZchdKvULg0 November 26, 2021 Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) During a podcast interview with Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Greene stated McCarthy “doesn’t have the full support to be speaker” if Republicans take control of the House. Greene and other far-right Republicans said they were “extremely angry” about other Republicans’ reluctance to “hold” them “accountable” for not fighting off criticism or being conservative enough.

Kinzinger, who is not seeking re-election, has clashed with McCarthy, Boebert, and other Trump supporters this year after voting in favor of the ex-second president’s impeachment for encouraging the January 6 insurgency. He’s also been singled out for being the only Republican on the House committee investigating the incident, alongside Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

After Kinzinger and Cheney joined the House Republican Conference on January 6, Greene and other members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus called for their expulsion from the House Republican Conference over the summer. Boebert is also a member of the Freedom Caucus in the House of Representatives.

Kinzinger’s condemnation of Boebert followed a series of escalating remarks in which she referred to Omar, a Muslim, as a member of the “Jihad Squad.” Last week, during a hearing on censuring Representative Paul Gosar, her fellow House Freedom Caucus member, Boebert used the phrase to slam Omar. This is a condensed version of the information.